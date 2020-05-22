Watch Now
Police identify Greensboro man shot, killed as homicide investigation continues

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A victim has been identified as Greensboro police continue to investigate a homicide that happened on Tuesday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Frederick Elijah Green, 28, of Greensboro, was found with a gunshot wound by officers around 1:26 p.m. when they responded to a parking lot in the 4400 Block of West Wendover Avenue on an unknown problem person down call.

The officers attempted life-saving measures, but Green succumbed to his injuries.

Rodney Damian Artison is the suspect in the homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

