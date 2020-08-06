Police identify 2 teens killed in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem; teen suspect in custody

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two 14-year-olds who died after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem have been identified, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 12:37 a.m. Saturday, officers with the WSPD responded to Utah Drive when they were told about a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found two 14-year-old victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

On Thursday, police identified them as 14-year-olds Jesus Antonio Candela-Abonza and Dylan Samuel Lopez, both of Winston-Salem.

One was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center by ambulance where medical staff began emergency surgery. He was pronounced dead around 6:50 p.m.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect was arrested at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. He has been charged through juvenile proceedings with accessory after the fact to a felony.

The WSPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded and assumed the investigation.

Investigators learned from witnesses that a passenger vehicle drove through the area and began firing towards the two victims and other people while attending a small gathering on Utah Drive.

Witnesses described multiple rounds being fired, and investigators found several fired shell casings in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.