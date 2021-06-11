Police identify 18-year-old North Carolina woman hit, killed by train

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – A Garner woman was identified as the person hit and killed by an Amtrak train Tuesday night.

Apex police said Ava Sory, 18, of Garner was killed after she was hit by a train.

Officers responded to a railway near Windy Road in Apex just before 10:20 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a train colliding with a pedestrian.

Police said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Sory was walking on the tracks with another person when she was hit by the Miami-bound train with 122 people on board.

She died at the scene.

The person she was with and the passengers were all unharmed, officials said Tuesday.

U.S. 64 East was closed between the N. Salem Street exit and and Laura Duncan Road. Apex police, Apex fire, and Wake County EMS were among the agencies that responded.