Police go door to door after woman shot in head, killed on Park Street in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police went door to door in hopes of getting information about the homicide of Aaliyah Jewles Woods, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

At about 10 a.m. Friday, officers met at Morehead Recreation and moved to the 1000 block of Park Street.

Officers handed out flyers along the road asking for anyone who knows something to say something.

Woods was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle on the 1000 block of Park Street at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head. First responders tried to save the victim, but she died at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911, or, to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.