Police go all out to surprise 4-year-old for his birthday with gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Albuquerque police went all out to make a boy's 4th birthday party memorable without violating coronavirus restrictions, KOAT reports.

It was a big day for 4-year-old Zak, who celebrated his birthday a little differently this year.

"The police got the robot and got the bags with my surprise,” Zak said.

Zak's 4th birthday party was canceled because of public health restrictions revolving around the coronavirus pandemic.

But the community wasn't going to let his birthday pass without a little celebration.

Amanda Jimenez/ Zak's Mom:

"I see all the videos online of all over the world of things going on for whether it be for birthday parties, anniversaries, and I finally was just like, ‘I think I'll put a comment on there and see if they do something with him,’” said Amanda Jimenez, Zak’s mom.

Zak loves law enforcement and is fascinated by police cars.

So when the Plbuquerque Police Department heard, they pulled out all the stops: Motors, horse mounted, air support and even S.W.A.T and the bomb squad.

They even had a robot hand deliver gifts to Zak’s front door.

"It's great to see that we were all still able to get together and see something amazing,” Jimenez said. “And even though it wasn't a birthday party that you would typically see, we all still got to get together just for him.”