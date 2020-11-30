Police, fire departments in Winston-Salem holding toy drive on Wednesday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police and fire departments in Winston-Salem are holding a toy drive this week, according to a statement released by the City of Winston-Salem.

The full statement is provided below:

“Residents who wish to help local children have a brighter Christmas can donate toys during the ‘Pack the Patrol Car’ and ‘Fill the Fire Truck’ toy drive this week, sponsored by the Winston-Salem Police and Fire departments.

Police and fire personnel will be accepting toys from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 2-4, at the Walmart locations on Hanes Mill Road and Peters Creek Parkway. The toys will be turned over to local non-profit organizations for distribution.”