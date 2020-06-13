Police confirm remains found are missing kids

Police in Idaho have confirmed that the remains found are seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The remains were found at an Idaho man’s home that was searched Tuesday during an investigation into the disappearance of his new wife’s two children — a case that has left investigators with questions since last year and attracted worldwide attention.

Chad Daybell, who recently married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, was taken into custody, according to police in the small town of Rexburg.

JJ and Tylee were last seen in September, and police say both Chad and Lori Daybell lied to investigators about the children’s whereabouts. Besides the missing children, the couple has been under scrutiny following the deaths of both of their former spouses and drew attention for their doomsday beliefs.

Lori Daybell is awaiting trial on charges of child abandonment and obstructing the investigation and has pleaded not guilty. The Idaho attorney general’s office announced this year that it was investigating Chad Daybell in the death of his wife at the time, Tammy Daybell.

The complicated case began last summer, when Lori Daybell’s ex-husband Charles Vallow was shot to death by her brother, Alex Cox, in Phoenix. At the time, Cox said the shooting was in self-defense. Charles and Lori Vallow had been estranged, and in divorce documents Charles Vallow claimed Lori believed she had become a god-like figure who was responsible for ushering in the biblical end times. Cox died in December of an apparent blood clot in his lung.

Shortly after Charles Vallow’s death, Lori and her children moved to Idaho. Tylee was last seen in September headed into Yellowstone National Park with her mom and other family for a day trip, and JJ was last seen by school officials several days later.