Police: Child ‘accidentally’ shoots 2 children in SC

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two children were shot in Bennettsville on Thursday.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller told News13 that the shooting happened on Lyall Street. He said the incident appears at this time to be accidental.

Police said a minor child was able to get access to a handgun and accidentally fired it.

The children are being treated at local facilities. They are expected to survive.

We’re expecting additional information from police at a later time. It’s not clear if anyone will be charged in the case.