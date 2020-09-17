Police charge Greensboro man with murder, identify victim of assault on Meadowview Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have charged a man with second-degree murder and identified the victim of an assault on Meadowview Road, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On August 31, 2020 around 2:15 a.m., Greensboro police responded to 2108 Meadowview Road for an unknown problem person down call.

When they arrived, police found an unconscious man. He has been identified as David Sterling Evans, 30 years old, of Greensboro.

Evans was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died on Monday. During the course of the investigation, it was determined he was the victim of an assault.

Through tips to Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers, police were able to identify and locate the suspect in this case.

On Thursday, the Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Tamarius Tyshe Merritt, 21 years old, of Greensboro, in Winston-Salem.

Merritt is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure and a parole violation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.