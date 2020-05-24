Police believe foul play may be involved in teen’s disappearance

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — New evidence now suggests foul play in the disappearance of a Georgia teen who was last seen in April, WGCL reports.

Police originally believed Anthony “AJ” Haszelton Jr. had run away when he disappeared on April 19.

“It’s killing all of us inside not knowing where he is. Fear of if he’s in danger or is being hurt or even worse that he’s dead,” said Benji Abbey, his mother. “He doesn’t deserve this. He’s a really good person. Anybody that has a 16-year-old brother, nephew, cousin, son can understand how we feel.”

The DeKalb County Police Department says AJ’s disappearance was being investigated as a possible runaway, but evidence has led them to believe foul play is involved.

According to the incident report, AJ’s mother was told by his friend that if he didn’t return by 3 p.m. that evening something bad had happened to him.

“I knew initially. I knew immediately,” Abbey said.

AJ is six feet tall and was last seen wearing a black Nike jump suit.

“We are also looking for a 2000, blue in color, four-door Honda Civic. Georgia TAG RUR1584,” Capt. T.R. Golden with DeKalb County police said.

With AJ’s birthday coming up in less than two weeks, Abbey says all she wants is her son back home.

“We’re going to probably do a celebration just to keep him alive and keep letting people know he matters,” Abbey said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.