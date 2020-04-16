Police asking for public’s help in finding missing 2-year-old

Amina Cole, a missing 2-year-old from Griffin, Ga., is the subject of an Amber Alert. Johnetta Taylor, 21, is a suspect. (Source: MissingKids.org)

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Police in Georgia are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 2-year-old Amina Cole.

21-year-old Johnetta Taylor is a suspect in the abduction.

Taylor is 5’8″, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair with a red stripe.

She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and red leggings.

The two are believed to be traveling in a gray 2014 Chevrolet Cruse with a missing rear bumper and a Georgia license plate that reads RSP6855.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Griffin Police Department at (678) 758-8739 or call 911.