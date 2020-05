Janaya A. Burnett (12)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police in Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding two missing sisters.

Cheyanne M. Fulmer, 11, and Janaya A. Burnett, 12, were last seen early Sunday morning.

Cheyanne is 5’0″ and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green/pink tank top and black leggings.

Janaya is 4’10″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her type of clothing was unknown at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.