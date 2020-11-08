Police asking for public’s help finding missing 2-year-old

CHICAGO – Chicago police are asking for the public’s help finding missing two-year-old Remedy Dunn.
She was last seen Saturday morning leaving with her maternal grandmother around 11:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of West North Avenue.
She was last seen wearing a white blouse with a pink unicorn, pink leggings and white and pink shoes.
Police did not provide any information on the grandmother, including if she is a suspect in Dunn’s disappearance.
If you have any information, call 911.
