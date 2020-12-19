Police asking for public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl

ALMA, Mich. — Police in Michigan have issued an emergency missing person announcement and are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Alma, Michigan.

Madison Rae Ramon is 5’8″ tall and weighs 170 pounds with brown eyes.

She was last seen with Sarah Ramon (Beattie) around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and is known to favor wearing sweatpants.

Sarah Ramon (Beattie), the woman MSP say has run off with Madison Rae Ramon.

Madison also has abrasions to her right knee from a recent injury.

Police say this incident began when Madison was not returned to her father.

Madison and Sarah Ramon were last seen in the Chesaning, Michigan area around midnight.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Alma Police Department via Gratiot County Central Dispatch at (989) 875-7505.