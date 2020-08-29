Police asking for public’s help finding missing 12-year-old

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — Police in Ohio are asking for the public’s help finding missing 12-year-old Christian Atkins.

The Pickerington Police Department says he has been missing since Wednesday, August 26.

Police believe he was taken by Shevvan Atkins, his non-custodial mother.

They say her parenting privileges were suspended on Friday, August 28.

She was seen driving a 2018 Silver Ford EcoSport with an Ohio plate that reads GJL7075.

Christian is 5’2,” weighs 120 pounds and has brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Mario shirt, black sweatpants and black, white and orange shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call (614) 575-6911.