CHICAGO – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding missing 10-year-old Salihah Benedict.

She was last seen Thursday on the West Side of Chicago around 5 p.m.

She is 4’10”, weighs around 100 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or detectives at (312) 746-6554.