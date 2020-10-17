Police asking for public’s help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after 5 hurt in shooting at SC club

RICK HILL, S.C. — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect after five people were hurt in a shooting at a club in South Carolina early Saturday morning.

Investigating officers identified Sameal Johnson, 23, as the suspect in the shooting.

Five warrants for attempted murder and one warrant for possession of a weapon during a violent crime were issued for Johnson, police say.

Authorities say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. at Jameson’s Lounge along North Anderson Road in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

An on-duty officer close by heard the shots, and when officers responded, several cars were seen leaving the parking lot.

One gunshot victim was found inside the club, officers say. They were told that other victims were taken to local hospitals to be treated.

Police learned that four men, ages 23, 29, 34, 35, as well as a 25-year-old woman were hurt in the shooting.

All of the victims are expected to be OK.

Investigators discovered 30 rounds were fired.