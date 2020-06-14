Police asking for public’s help finding 3-year-old, 6-year-old

The Seneca Police Department is asking for help finding Ryleigh, 3, (L) and Bryson, 6, (R) Skinner who were last seen with their aunt, Alexus Skinner.

SENECA, S.C. — Officers with the Seneca Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 6-year-old and 3-year-old.

Bryson Skinner, 6, and Ryleigh Skinner 3, were reportedly left with Alexus Skinner, who is their aunt, while their parent was working.

They were gone when their parent arrived to pick them up.

The Seneca Police Department is asking for help finding Alexus Skinner, 23, who was last seen with her young niece and nephew.

Troopers ran the plate on Alexus Skinner’s vehicle, and it was recorded around 3:30 am. in an area near Augusta, Georgia.

Police say that at this point, there is no indication that the children are in danger, and foul play is not suspected.

Police also say the situation does not currently meet the criteria for an amber alert.