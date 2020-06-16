Police asking for public’s help finding 22-year-old mother

According to Sumter Police, Laniya Singleton drives a 2004 Honda Accord with SC tag number NIZ 524. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

Laniya Singleton, 22, was last seen around 3 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sumter Police. (Source: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, S.C. — Officers with the Sumter Police Department in South Carolina are asking for the public’s help finding 22-year-old Laniya Singleton.

She was last seen Tuesday around 3 a.m.when she left her children with her mother, authorities say.

Family members told police that her leaving like that is unusual.

Singleton is 5″5′ and weighs about 145 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She drives a 2004 Honda Accord with SC license tag NIZ 524.

If you see Singleton or might know where she is, please call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or the nearest law enforcement agency.