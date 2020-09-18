Police ask for help identifying 2 suspects accused of scamming ‘elderly’ victims out of money in High Point

Police ask for help identifying 2 suspects accused of scamming ‘elderly’ victims out of money in High PointPolice ask for help identifying 2 suspects accused of scamming ‘elderly’ victims out of money in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Police are working to identify two suspects accused of scamming people out of their money.

High Point police say a man and a woman approached an “elderly victim” in a store and said that they found a large amount of money and wanted to make sure it wasn’t counterfeit.

The man convinced the victim to drive him to a bank where the victim took out money.

With the money in hand, the man told the victim he was going into another business “to verify the found money.” The victim waited in the car while the scammer met up with a woman and left.

This scam has been run twice in the area.

Police say both suspects are nicely dressed and appear to be in their 50s. The man was wearing a sport coat and glasses as well as some form of identification lanyard around his neck.

In one case, the man told the victim he was a security guard. In the other, he said he was a retired police officer. Police say they have not been able to confirm this.

The suspects allegedly left in a gunmetal gray Nissan Juke.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Presson at (336) 887-7863 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or by using the P3 mobile app.