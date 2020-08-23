Police arrest 5 as RNC protests continue in Charlotte

Two protesters express their opinions to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police bike officers at the intersection of South Caldwell Street and Stonewall Street in uptown Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Protesters express themselves to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police bike officers at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and College Street in uptown Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police bike officers wait at the intersection of Brevard Street and Stonewall Street as demonstrators protest, in uptown Charlotte, N.C., Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested five people in Charlotte where protesters demonstrated against the Republican National Convention for a second night.

Police said the arrests happened Saturday night after a group of demonstrators left a park.

One person was charged with possession of a weapon when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun.

Police say that at about 11 p.m., officers blocked off a street for safety when pepper spray was used on a demonstrator who assaulted an officer.

Police say three more were arrested for assaulting officers and refusing to obey lawful orders.