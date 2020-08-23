Police arrest 5 as RNC protests continue in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have arrested five people in Charlotte where protesters demonstrated against the Republican National Convention for a second night.
Police said the arrests happened Saturday night after a group of demonstrators left a park.
One person was charged with possession of a weapon when police seized a firearm after being alerted that a demonstrator riding a bicycle had a gun.
Police say that at about 11 p.m., officers blocked off a street for safety when pepper spray was used on a demonstrator who assaulted an officer.
Police say three more were arrested for assaulting officers and refusing to obey lawful orders.