Police appear to shoot TV reporter, photographer with pepper balls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A Louisville police officer appeared to shoot a TV reporter and her cameraman as they covered the protest in downtown Louisville Friday.

WAVE 3 reporter Kaitlin Rust was live near a line of officers when, from off camera, she can be heard saying, “I’m getting shot!” Rust initially thought she was hit by rubber bullets, then said they were pepper balls.

When one of the anchors asks who the officer was aiming at, Rust replies, “At us! Directly at us!”

The photographer zooms in on an officer pointing a weapon right at him and continuing to fire.

“You moved exactly where they told you to go,” the other anchor says. “I don’t understand what you did wrong.”

WAVE 3 reports that seven people were shot Thursday during protests over the death of Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot by police in her home during a “no-knock” warrant.

