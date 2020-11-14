Police: 2 missing children last seen at daycare with mother, who is wanted on custody charges

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for help locating two missing children out of Portsmouth Friday afternoon.

Police say Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, 2, and Ava’Royal Ase Stanley, 4, were last seen on Nov. 6 at their daycare located at Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth with their 34-year-old mother Amanda Stanley.

Stanley has multiple outstanding warrants to include violation of custody orders and capias out of Chesapeake, according to police. Stanley was last seen driving a white Lexus NX 200T SUV with New York tags, possibly HTA2650.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Portsmouth Police Detective Misiewicz at 757-359-7482 or dial 911.

Amanda Stanley, 34

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)



Asha’Aroya Reign Stanley, 2, and Ava’Royal Ase Stanley, 4

(Courtesy: Portsmouth Police)