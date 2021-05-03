Polar plunge held at Wet’n Wild over weekend in support of NC Special Olympics

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While the weather may be warming up, the water in a lot of pools and lake is still cold, but it’s perfect for a polar plunge.

People took the polar plunge on Saturday at Wet’n Wild in support of North Carolina Special Olympics.

FOX8’s Katie Nordeen MC’d the event.

Special Olympians and local leaders joined to take part in the plunge.

“The Winston-Salem Police Department represents the men and women who believe so much in the work of Special Olympics North Carolina,” Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said.

The first Special Olympics games were held in North Carolina in 1970 with 400 participants.

Now nearly 40,000 kids and adults with intellectual disabilities were able to participate.