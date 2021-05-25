‘Please somebody come and help’: 911 call describes scene of shooting in Rockingham County that left 2 dead; search continues for suspect

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 911 call made on Monday describes the scene after a fatal double-shooting in Rockingham County.

Investigators worked through the night and into Tuesday searching for a suspect they say is “armed and dangerous,” according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:32 p.m. on Monday, a 911 was made reporting the shooting.

“Someone fell off a motorcycle,” the caller said. “They say they’ve been shot…they’re just laying here on the side of the road by the exit ramp. Someone needs to get here quickly.”

The caller goes on to say the victim almost got ran over by a truck.

“Please somebody come and help,” the caller said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, Rockingham County deputies say the driver of a red Dodge Dually pickup truck with a fifth wheel attachment shot three people in the middle of the U.S. 29 bypass.

Two of the victims died. Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page says he believes the shooting was targeted.

Sheriff Page says the truck was last seen as it was driving away from the scene. It was heading north toward Danville, Virginia.

While deputies investigated, the highway was shut down for about six hours.

Investigators say the driver of the red Dodge pickup truck fired at two motorcycles carrying three riders.

When people nearby heard the gunfire, they called 911.

One of the motorcyclists died at the scene. Another died at the hospital. A third was injured, but we have received no word on their condition.

“During that time of the reports of shots being fired, then we got reports of information upon responding, officers and paramedics, volunteer firefighters from Yanceyville Road, information we’re getting that (there are possibly) multiple gunshot victims,” said Sheriff Page.

Anyone with any information about these shootings, or who has seen or knows the possible location or owner of the suspect truck in these shootings is asked to call 911, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 336-349-9683.