‘Please help bring closure’; deputies still looking for answers nearly 2 decades after man found dead in his Alamance County business

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are still looking for answers nearly two decades after an Alamance County business owner was found dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Jan. 23, 2002, deputies responded to Fogleman’s Store on N.C. 49 south.

At the scene, they found James Thomas Fogleman dead.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a homicide.

“Please help bring closure to Tom Fogleman’s family,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alamance County Detective Tomey at (336)

570-6300.