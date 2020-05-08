Pleasant Garden man, arrested facing multiple felony peeping charges

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Pleasant Garden man was arrested and is now facing multiple felony peeping charges, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On April 22, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division received a report about allegations of secret peeping. The investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Detective for further investigation.

Michael Shane Mosqueda, 39, of Pleasant Garden, who is known to the victim was reported as the suspect.

On May 8, detectives executed a search warrant at Mosqueda’s home and seized his computer and multiple digital storage devices. He was then arrested.

Mosqueda was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and charged with 16 counts of felony secretly using or installing a photographic imaging device to arouse or gratify sexual desire and 16 counts of felony possessing photographic images obtained in violation of the peeping statute.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond and his first court appearance is set for Monday.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.