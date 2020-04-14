Pisgah National Forest shuts down several more roads, camping, trails through August

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — In order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Pisgah National Forest announced on April 13 it will temporarily shut down select dispersed camping, roads and trails through Aug. 13, WLOS reported.

The order states, “A violation of these prohibitions is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than 6 months, or both.”

According to the Asheville Citizen-Times, closure highlights include Looking Glass Rock, Max Patch, Graveyard Fields, Catawba Falls, Mountains to Sea and the Art Loeb Trail.

Other recreation opportunities on the Nantahala, Uwharrie, and Croatan National Forests in North Carolina remain available to the public.