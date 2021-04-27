Pink Moon: Did you spot the first supermoon of the year? Share your photos with us!

The first of two supermoons in 2021 sailed across the sky overnight, and some in the Triad caught spectacular photos of the sight.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, or at one of the closest points to Earth we see. This makes for the biggest, brightest full moons seen all year.

The Pink Moon, which is what you call a full moon that appears in April, hit its biggest and brightest point at 11:31 p.m. ET Monday.

However, it wasn’t actually pink. Rather, it was a golden color near the horizon, fading out to a bright white as it moved overhead, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The Pink Moon is so named because it corresponded with the early springtime bloom of the wildflower phlox subulata, which is native to eastern North America and is commonly known as “moss pink.”

