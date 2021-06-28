Pilot survives after helicopter crash in North Carolina

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46) – A pilot of a helicopter that crashed in Union County Sunday morning walked away uninjured, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:43 a.m., officials responded to a helicopter that struck powerlines in the 1300 block of Roscoe Howey Road in Waxhaw while crop-dusting nearby fields.

The pilot suffered not injuries and the FAA will investigate the incident further.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is the 3rd event in Union County since 2019 involving crop-dusting helicopters crashing after striking powerlines.

The first two incidents resulted in deaths.

