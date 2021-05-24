Pilot killed when plane from Nellis AFB crashes near Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pilot of a plane that crashed in a residential neighborhood near Las Vegas Monday has died, according to Clark County fire officials.

“A contractor-operated aircraft that took off from Nellis Air Force Base crashed at approximately 2:30 p.m. May 24 outside the southern edge of the base,” Nellis AFB officials tweeted. “Multiple federal and local first responders are on the scene. The incident is under investigation.”

Heavy smoke could be scene in the air following the crash, which sources told Nexstar’s KLAS-TV happened near the 2200 block of N. Christy Lane in the city of North Las Vegas.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash.

This is a developing story; refresh for updates.