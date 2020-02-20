Pigeons with ‘Make American Great Again’ hats descend upon Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — You’ve heard of pigeons with cowboys hats, but have you heard of pigeons with ‘MAGA’ hats?



Late Tuesday, a flock of pigeons wearing red hats with the words “Make America Great Again” began popping up in Las Vegas. One even had a small wig designed to look like President Donald Trump’s hair.



The self-proclaimed underground radical group behind the act told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they go by the name Pigeons, United To Interfere Now, or PUTIN. They shared their story under the condition of anonymity.