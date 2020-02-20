Pigeons with ‘Make American Great Again’ hats descend upon Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — You’ve heard of pigeons with cowboys hats, but have you heard of pigeons with ‘MAGA’ hats?
Late Tuesday, a flock of pigeons wearing red hats with the words “Make America Great Again” began popping up in Las Vegas. One even had a small wig designed to look like President Donald Trump’s hair.
The self-proclaimed underground radical group behind the act told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they go by the name Pigeons, United To Interfere Now, or PUTIN. They shared their story under the condition of anonymity.
They told the paper they were inspired by Operation Tacana, a test conducted by the CIA during the Cold War that involved equipping pigeons with cameras.
The group said this was an “aerial protest piece in response to the arrival of the 2020 Democratic debate.”
Leading up to the protest, the group looked after the pigeon at a Las Vegas coop. That meant cleaning the oil off of them and treating those that contracted string foot, an ailment caused by string wrapped about their feet.
All the hats were attached with eyelash glue, they told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the same kind people use. They expect the hats to fall off on their own in a couple days or less.