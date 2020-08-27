Piedmont wineries taking on harvesting, increasing visits and COVID-19

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina is home to more than 180 wineries that provide an economic impact close to $2 billion.

To reach or even expand their goals, wineries have to overcome several odds.

At RayLen Vineyards and Winery in Davie County, an army of workers are in the vineyard, cutting and harvesting grapes that will be pressed into wine. Checking over the massive operation is Steve Shepard, general manager and winemaker.

“We are dumping bins, picking grapes, fermenting wines, there’s a lot of activity going on right now,” Shepard said.

There was a time when Shepard wasn’t sure if any grapes would be harvested. A late spring frost put the grapes in danger.

“We are bringing in 30% to 40% of our crop, which is light. But last year we had a beautiful, bumper crop and that will help us out,” Shepard said.

Plus they are trying out new products that are convenient and Earth-friendly.

“We are creating less of a carbon footprint by using lighter-weight cans, plus it allows us to market the wine to the consumer at a lower rate,” Shepard said.

While the harvesting is taking place, vineyards and wineries are also planning to host more visitors during a pandemic.

Micah Habershaw is the marketing manager for RayLen Vineyards and Winery. Due to pandemic restrictions, capacity has been cut. So the crowds that normally visit from July to November, have to enjoy their wine outside.

“We have a large facility outdoors that people can enjoy and still maintain social distancing,” Habershaw said.

The winery is also expanding its internet and social media presence. RayLen now ships to more than 40 states and visitation is beginning to pick up.

“We are meeting a lot of new people and faces we have never seen before,” Habershaw said. “That’s been amazing the new people we meet.”

The popularity of North Carolina wines is getting out. The state is 11th in US wine production.