Piedmont Triad school systems working to fill several job openings

Piedmont Triad schools are working to fill several job openings as they wait for a clearer picture of what the new school year will look like as it relates to COVID-19.

“This is uncharted territory, but we are ready to face that challenge,” said Kyva Jones, Director of Recruiting for Guilford County Schools.

Most of the vacancies in the Triad’s largest school district, Guilford County, are for teachers in math, science and special education.

Bilingual employees are being highly recruited for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Bus drivers, custodians and school nutrition workers make up the greatest need in Randolph County.

The openings aren’t unusual, but COVID-19 has complicated how to move forward.

“In terms of what the fall looks like I don’t think we are able to say what that will look like exactly but you need to be prepared to either teach virtually or in the classroom or some kind of hybrid of those,” said Alison Yates, Director of Staffing for Guilford County Schools.

During the June 12 COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Roy Cooper expressed concern that certain data metrics are moving in the wrong direction.

“I expect to have our children back in the classroom in just a few months. The hard work that we do now will make that happen safely,” Cooper said.

In Davidson County, district leaders are already anticipating the possibility of staff needing to self-quarantine as a result of contact tracing.

A spokesperson told FOX8 it would create a need for more substitutes to cover teachers, school nutrition staff and bus drivers.

In Guilford County, the challenges are something employees are ready for and parents should not worry.

“We are 100 percent certain that we are going to have all of our positions fully staffed and we will have teachers ready to meet students whether that’s virtual or in the classroom on day one. That is our commitment,” Yates said. “We don’t want any student to not have a teacher on their first day.”

Teachers are something every school district needs.

A spokesperson with the Alamance-Burlington School System says they are looking for elementary education, exceptional children, math and science teachers.

North Carolina Schools are scheduled to reopen on Aug. 17 – a week earlier than usual.