Piedmont Triad mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People in the Piedmont Triad are honoring the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

They mourned the woman who they say was an emblem for women’s rights.

“She was my hero,” said Ana Tampana of Triad NOW.

Tampana organized a vigil in Winston Square Saturday evening for those who wished to mourn Ginsburg’s passing.

“I just started to cry. I mean Ruth Bader Ginsburg is an icon,” said Gayle Goldsmith, who spoke at the vigil.

Rev. Beverly Gaska called for the group to continue Ginsburg’s legacy.

“It’s really hard to speak of her in the past tense,” Gaska said.

Ginsburg was an icon for feminism and equality.

“You always look up to strong, powerful women, especially in government, that you feel resonate with you and having this blow is just heart wrenching,” said Bronwen Bradshaw, a student at UNCG.

Ginsburg shattered the glass the ceiling despite gender stereotypes.

“I think she was emblematic for a lot of the issues that are so important to women,” Carmen Lentz said.

Those who knew Ginsburg like Jane Aiken, Dean of Wake Forest Law School, will remember the notorious RBG for her kindness and ability to make peace.

“She was a path breaker. She was constantly holding up the flame of justice,” Aiken stated.

Ginsburg visited Wake Forest University in 2005, touching the lives of those she met.

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg is going to be with us for the rest of our lives,” Aiken said.

A legacy Tampana will make sure lives on.

“It’s my intention that little girls know about her,” Tampana said.

Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court has sparked a lot of debate in the hours following her death.

President Donald Trump said in Fayetteville Saturday that he would have a female nominee by the end of next week.

One woman on the list is North Carolina native Judge Allison Jones Rushing.