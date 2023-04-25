GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad International Airport’s aerospace campus is growing now that a UK company is planning on moving in.

“We are thrilled to announce that Marshall Aerospace, a leading aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul organization, has chosen to locate at PTI,” said Paul Mengert, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority chairman.

The new company comes with a $50 million investment and about 240 new jobs. It is all part of the latest move to help PTI become a leader in aerospace.

“There is just no question about it that North Carolina, with all the bases that we have, is a great place for the breeding of mechanics who retire out of the military and then end up coming to work for companies like this,” said Kevin Baker, the executive director at PTI.



Marshall Aerospace maintains, repairs and overhauls Hercules C-130 tactical transport aircraft. In Greensboro, the company will build a hanger with six bays and a date of 2025 to start operations.

It sits on 20 acres of land right next to where construction crews are working on the Boom Supersonic site, but there is plenty of room left to grow the aerospace campus.

“For years, we have talked about this area becoming an aerotropolis,” said Brent Christensen, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce president.

Since the beginning of 2023, things have taken off at the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

“It’s the location on the central east coast, central North Carolina. You’ve got a road system here that is unmatched in the country in my opinion,” Baker said.

In January, ground broke on Boom Supersonic’s superfactory where the company plans to hire about 1700 employees.

“The industry is watching, and the industry sees big names picking this location, and they say we need to look at that as well,” Baker said.

Now Marshall Aerospace has announced its new US operations hub there.

People who live near the airport see this growth bringing more planes.

“I just watch them. They are fun to watch because they take off low. Some of them take off high,” said Scott Baird.

They are excited about what it means for the city even if it means more housing, crowded restaurants and roads.

“It’s got to be good. I just can’t see it being a problem,” Baird said.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce president says our infrastructure can handle the growth and the 240 people Marshall Aerospace plans to employ.

“It’s working with the workforce development system, so that they can help us statewide and regionally to help fill those jobs, it’s making sure we are going to have enough housing for these folks,” Christensen said.

In the past 10 years, the airport campus has doubled its workforce. it now employs 8600 people and contributes $9.6 billion to the state every year. Airport leaders say they aren’t done yet.

“This is a significant milestone for the Piedmont Triad International Airport and its North Carolina aerospace campus,” Mengert said.

We are told to expect future announcements about other companies coming to the campus.

Marshall Aerospace plans to start filling positions by next year. The average salary for those jobs will be around $74,000 a year.