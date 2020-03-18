Piedmont Triad Farmers Market sees spike in business; staff has plan to limit number of customers for social distancing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLFAX, N.C. -- Thursday marks the official first day of spring and farmers say this coming weekend is normally one of the busiest for local farmers markets.

With the governor limiting how many people can be in close-quarters, market staff members in the Piedmont have a plan to keep you safe.

At the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax, staff members will be keeping track of how many people enter The Market Shoppes. The area is enclosed which means there can't be more than 50 people inside per Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order.

The market was quiet Wednesday but farmers tell FOX8 the last few weekends have been the busiest all season.

Farmer Stan Beam has sold tomatoes and other produce at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market for years. In the warmer months, his stand is open every day.

“About this time of year it always starts picking up. I think maybe the virus has caused business to pick up a little bit faster," Beam said.

He told FOX8 once products began selling out in grocery stores, more people were drawn to the Colfax market.

“A lot of them have said that they’ve gone to the grocery store and can’t find anything on the shelves," Beam said.

Linda Wells has been a vendor for the farmers market for the last four years and also noticed the recent spike in business.

“We did do well this weekend. Hopefully if they can’t find what they wanted in the grocery stores, they will check out their local farmers markets," Wells said.

She says she's not worried about the large number of people expected to come out.

“It’s supposed to be beautiful and I think it’s every 18-feet there’s a garage door which can go up just like an open market. I just want everybody to be strong, think positive. Come and visit us and we’ll be here for you," Wells said.

The market will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.