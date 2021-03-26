Piedmont restaurant owner begins a new mission to build a gang prevention center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Owner of Backyard Flames and founder of Voices of The Struggle, Will Pettiford, is on a mission to open a restaurant that doubles as a gang prevention center.

The fundraiser kicked-off Friday, raising $1,500 with a goal of $250,000.

Pettiford said these fundraisers will be twice a month with 100% of the proceeds going to building the restaurant/gang prevention center. Sales from normal operations at Backyard Flames will give 10%.

According to Pettiford, the goal to have the building is set for July of 2022.

The facility will be a learning center to teach kids the origin of gangs, have programs for city children and a chance for the youth to start their career in the culinary trade.

Pettiford said having the restaurant will allow him and others to teach culinary skills and offer jobs to people newly released from prison.

Pettiford said he will not give up on the kids in the city and added he wants to make this city safe for every family by helping to stop violence, drug issues and trying to prohibit more young men from ending up in jail.

“This center will tackle those the best we can. We can’t change a kid’s life, but we can inflict impactful information, so that kid can change his own life,” Pettiford said.

