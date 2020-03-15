Piedmont parents and students react to extended school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Piedmont parents and students are reacting to the news that all schools will be closed for the next two weeks.

It wasn’t like the excitement of a snow day. While parents told FOX8 they agreed with Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to close schools across the stage, it doesn’t come without worry for what’s next.

“I heard about the emergency meeting yesterday and what they were talking about with that, and I figured it was coming,” said Jonathan Tyler, a Guilford County Schools parent.

His daughter goes to Pilot Elementary. He’s taking the state-wide closure one step at a time.

“It changes things, but you’ve got to roll with it,” Jonathan said.

Parents and students are dealing with uncharted territory and an unprecedented crisis as more people test positive for coronavirus in North Carolina.

Morgan Tyler shared her father’s concern.

“I’m not sure if I’m supposed to be excited or worried to be out of school,” Morgan said.

She’s not the only one.

“I’m very surprised, but I’m kind of nervous at the same time because I have no clue what’s going to happen,” said 6th grader Emili Turner.

The Guilford County School district is planning to thoroughly clean its schools while still providing childcare and meals for students.

“We want to make sure that everybody will be safe long-term when it comes to this medical emergency,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn.

Guilford County Schools will hold another press conference Sunday as more plans are hashed out.

On Monday, March 16 schools will be open for students to pick up their belongings from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

