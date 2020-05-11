Piedmont growers fight the chill

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — While the sun is shining brightly across Smith Farm and Greenhouse in Gibsonville, it is still a very cool day. In fact, owner Craven Smith said the chill has been in the air for days.

“I took my sweatshirt off one day,” Smith said.

As Smith walks from greenhouse to greenhouse greeting customers, he is once again wearing his sweatshirt. His customers are dressed warmly as well. It’s an unusual sight to see. Lots of folks are wearing jackets and sweaters in May.

Another strange sight, Smith is still using gas heaters in his greenhouses at night.

“That’s unheard of. Normally, it’s two or three nights it needs a little heat,” Smith said. ”But it’s been night after night for two to three weeks with heat.”

The colorful geraniums fill the greenhouse, a sure sign they are enjoying the heat. Away from the greenhouses, broccoli and potatoes don’t mind the abnormally cool temperatures.

Smith then takes a few steps toward the crop that is not a fan of frosty nights: strawberries. He is sure his team will once again cover the field of berries to make sure they survive the night.

“We had frost Thursday, Friday, the big one on Saturday, Sunday and now tonight,” Smith said. “Five nights of frost in May. Never saw it before.”

The extra work is paying off. The strawberries continue to thrive and could be around for awhile.

“70 degree days. Mid 40s at night. We could have berries for another four weeks,” Smith said.

Despite the cool May days, customers continue to visit Smith Farm and Greenhouse.