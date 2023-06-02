SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Officials at Cedar Point amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio, have confirmed that debris from one of their coasters broke off on Memorial Day.

The debris consisted of part of a urethane tire tread that separated from a wheel on the Corkscrew roller coaster, officials said. The piece fell onto the midway.

The wheel has since been replaced and the ride is back in operation.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the incident.

A representative from the Ohio Department of Agriculture told Nexstar’s WJW that they are aware of the situation. ODA officials say they inspected and permitted all of the roller coasters before the park opened for the season.

“At the time of inspection, all roller coasters passed inspection. It is the responsibility of Cedar Point to conduct maintenance and perform daily inspections of the ride prior to opening the ride each day,” an ODA official said in a statement.

Back in August of 2021, Cedar Point’s Top Thrill Dragster shut down after a metal bracket fell from the ride, severely injuring a park guest. The Dragster was officially retired last September.