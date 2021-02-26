Pie Guys’ Pizza & More ‘indefinitely closed’ after fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Pie Guys’ Pizza & More has closed indefinitely after a fire caused extensive smoke damage to the restaurant on Wednesday.

The Winston-Salem restaurant released the following statement about the fire:

“Wednesday, February 24th, after Pie Guys’ closed and all the employees were gone, we suffered a fire with extensive smoke damage and will be indefinitely closed until it is deemed safe to open.

“We are beyond thankful that none of our employees were at the restaurant when this tragic event took place. We are also grateful for the relationships we’ve made at Kinnamon Village, especially the Food Lion employees who saw the fire and immediately called the Sheriff’s Department.

“Naturally, Robert and the rest of the family are in shock. Our prayers go out to our employees who will be impacted by our indefinite closure, especially during a Pandemic. We will be working around the clock to get Pie Guys’ back open. We will miss all of our friends who we see on a weekly basis.”

The restaurant said customers should check the Pie Guys’ Pizza & More Facebook page for updates on reopening.