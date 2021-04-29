Picture of meal shared at Mississippi restaurant goes viral

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – A random act of kindness from a two-year-old boy has captured thousands of hearts across the country. A picture, which has been shared almost 100,000 times on social media, shows a shared meal between strangers.

Amy and Robert Wadford took their six children out to dinner at Fernando’s on Friday, April 23. Amy said when they came into the restaurant, their son, Brekken, noticed Ladarius Sandifer sitting alone, and he wanted to join him.

When Brekken’s mom told him ‘no,’ because she didn’t want to disturb anyone, the two-year-old started to cry. The incident almost brought the whole dinner outing to an end, but Sandifer said the boy could join him at his table.

“He tapped his mom about four times and told his mom, ‘I want to sit with him, mommy,’ and I told them just to bring him on over here,” said Sandifer.

“They sat there and had a conversation like they were best friends,” said Amy. “Sitting right there talking about the cars in the parking lot.”

The two shared chips and salsa until it was time to leave, but the encounter sparked a new friendship.

Sandifer and the Wadfords both agreed small acts of kindness can go a long way.

“We definitely could have said, ‘No, you can’t sit with him. Absolutely not,’ but it was hurting nothing. We were all there. Sometimes people need that to brighten their day.”