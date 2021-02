Photos show tractor-trailers flipped over on I-77 in Virginia. (Courtesy of Shane Wall)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. — High winds knocked over a pair of tractor-trailers along Interstate 77 in Carroll County, Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 5:30 a.m., two tractor-trailer toppled over due to high winds on the interstate.

One person suffered minor injuries.