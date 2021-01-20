Photos show motorcade of late Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton

Winston-Salem Heavy Rescue on 52 in downtown WS

Winston-Salem Heavy Rescue on 52 in downtown WS

Massey Towing & Recovery on Highway 52, Surry County

Forsyth County EMS on 52 around Tobaccoville

Stokes County EMS, Shoals Fire, various rescue agencies on 52 approaching Pilot Mountain

The motorcade in downtown WS

Surry County Sheriff’s Office

Surry County citizens with American flags on 52 coming into Mount Airy

People gathered in front of Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy.

The long motorcade on 52 near Cook School Road and Pilot Mountain

Surry County citizens with American flags at the 601 and 52 intersection in Mount Airy

American flag at 13 Bones in Mount Airy – John’s favorite restaurant

Ultimate Towing on 52 in Surry County, Blue Ridge Mountains in the backdrop

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Photos released Wednesday showed the motorcade for the late Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton, from Raleigh to Moody’s Funeral Services in Mount Airy.

Shelton recently passed away, according to a statement released Sunday by Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager.

The full statement is provided below:

“Surry County Government is very saddened to learn of the passing of Emergency Services Director John Shelton. Mr. Shelton served Surry County over 40 years, rising from paramedic all the way to rank of department director. He was known as a chief expert in the field of Emergency Services across the state and country, and led a well-respected department, known for quick response times and excellent service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”