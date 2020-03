NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee was hit by tornado overnight Monday into Tuesday morning after severe storms moved through the area.

The tornado passed through downtown Nashville around 1 a.m. The path of the storm traveled almost exactly to a 1998 tornado that hit East Nashville.

At least 21 people were killed in the storms.

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: Vehicles pass by damaged buildings on Jefferson St. after a tornado passed through the area on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.(Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: A photograph is among the debris strewn about in the wake of one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight block a roadway on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

COOKEVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: Crews work to clear roadways of debris caused by one of several tornadoes that tore through the state overnight on March 3, 2020 in Cookeville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: Emergency crews work near a damaged business at Jefferson St. and Seventh Ave. N. on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: A resident makes her way down Underwood St. amidst downed trees and heavy debris on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TN – MARCH 03: A television news crew works in front of a mural on heavily damaged The Basement East in the East Nashville neighborhood as lightning strikes in the background on March 3, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

One of our helicopters just landed after surveying tornado destruction from overnight. pic.twitter.com/XmBpbOmBuf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2020