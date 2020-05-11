Photos show bullet holes in car after Winston-Salem woman caught in crossfire during shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting left a woman in the hospital and bullet holes in her car, according to Winston-Salem police.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers found Tammy Coleman, 52, of Winston-Salem, near the intersection of North Point Boulevard at University Parkway in her vehicle.

Photos show holes in car after Winston-Salem woman caught in crossfire during shooting

Photos show holes in car after Winston-Salem woman caught in crossfire during shooting

Photos show holes in car after Winston-Salem woman caught in crossfire during shooting

Photos show holes in car after Winston-Salem woman caught in crossfire during shooting

Photos show holes in car after Winston-Salem woman caught in crossfire during shooting

She had possibly been shot twice while waiting at a red light at the intersection when two vehicles approached the area.

Police say it looks like unknown people in the two vehicles were shooting at each other, and Coleman was unintentionally hit while caught in the crossfire.

She was unable to provide any further information.

She was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The WSPD requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.