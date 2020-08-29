PHOTOS: Remembering the life of ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman

LOS ANGELES — Fans are mourning the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer at age 43 on Friday, according to a representative for the actor.
He is most well known for his lead role in Marvel’s “Black Panther” and for playing Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown.
His family said he was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”
Boseman died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante told The Associated Press.