FLATHEAD LAKE, Mo. (WGHP) — You may think you have everything, but do you have your own lake monster?

A $72 million home is on the market on Cromwell Island in Flathead Lake, Montana, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Flathead Lake is located along Flathead River, and the Montana Office of Tourism describes it as “the largest natural freshwater lake west of the Mississippi in the lower 48 states.” The lake has more than 200 square miles of water and 185 miles of shoreline.

“Views from the island are striking with the snowcapped Mission Mountains in the distance and the varying shades of blue in the water as the sun moves east to west,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports.

Robert M. Lee, who is described in his obituary as a “renowned automobile and antique arms collector, explorer and conservationist,” bought the island in the 1980s.

TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reports that Lee built the “exterior shell” of the 45,000-square-foot home, as well as a complete guest house. Lee died in January 2016, leaving the interior of the home incomplete.

While the main home was never finished, the completed guest house would allow a family a place to live while finishing up and customizing the interior of the home.

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

What may or may not sweeten the deal is the legend that comes with the property.

According to local lore, Flathead Lake is home to the “Flathead Lake Monster.” The locals affectionately refer to the creature as “Flossie,” similar to Loch Ness’s infamous Nessie. The Flathead Lake Monster was first “spotted” in 1889.

“People describe a large eel shape creature that is 20 to 40 feet long,” according to the Flathead Lakers, who care for the watershed. “It is round, brown to blue-black in color, and has very obvious steel-black eyes and undulating hips. Others have identified it as a large-sized fish from 6 to 10 feet in length.”

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

Cromwell Island (Photos courtesy of Hall & Hall)

The Flathead Lackers even have their own “Flossie historian,” who records sightings of the mythic creature.

The listing agent for Cromwell Island is Bill McDavid of Hall & Hall, Missoula, Montana, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.