PHOTOS: Brighten your day with our photo gallery of your Christmas light displays, and submit your own photos!

Stacy and Belinda York’s Christmas light presentation in Lexington is composed of blow molds that are vintage and present day. The oldest one is from the 1960’s. (Courtesy of Emilee York)

Stacy and Belinda York’s Christmas light presentation in Lexington is composed of blow molds that are vintage and present day. The oldest one is from the 1960’s. (Courtesy of Emilee York)

Stacy and Belinda York’s Christmas light presentation in Lexington is composed of blow molds that are vintage and present day. The oldest one is from the 1960’s. (Courtesy of Emilee York)

Stacy and Belinda York’s Christmas light presentation in Lexington is composed of blow molds that are vintage and present day. The oldest one is from the 1960’s. (Courtesy of Emilee York)

Stacy and Belinda York’s Christmas light presentation in Lexington is composed of blow molds that are vintage and present day. The oldest one is from the 1960’s. (Courtesy of Emilee York)

Erin Oliver said, “I wanted to send in pictures of our Christmas light display. We are collecting food for the Out of the Garden project as well. Our address is 2606 Shady Lawn Drive Greensboro, NC 27408. and you are welcome to share the address or the cross-streets – Holden and Shady Lawn. My 5 year old son, Eli, and my husband, Gene, put up all of the lights.”

Erin Oliver said, “I wanted to send in pictures of our Christmas light display. We are collecting food for the Out of the Garden project as well. Our address is 2606 Shady Lawn Drive Greensboro, NC 27408 and you are welcome to share the address or the cross-streets – Holden and Shady Lawn. My 5 year old son, Eli, and my husband, Gene, put up all of the lights.”

Erin Oliver said, “I wanted to send in pictures of our Christmas light display. We are collecting food for the Out of the Garden project as well. Our address is 2606 Shady Lawn Drive Greensboro, NC 27408 and you are welcome to share the address or the cross-streets – Holden and Shady Lawn. My 5 year old son, Eli, and my husband, Gene, put up all of the lights.”

Erin Oliver said, “I wanted to send in pictures of our Christmas light display. We are collecting food for the Out of the Garden project as well. Our address is 2606 Shady Lawn Drive Greensboro, NC 27408 and you are welcome to share the address or the cross-streets – Holden and Shady Lawn. My 5 year old son, Eli, and my husband, Gene, put up all of the lights.”

Erin Oliver said, “I wanted to send in pictures of our Christmas light display. We are collecting food for the Out of the Garden project as well. Our address is 2606 Shady Lawn Drive Greensboro, NC 27408 and you are welcome to share the address or the cross-streets – Holden and Shady Lawn. My 5 year old son, Eli, and my husband, Gene, put up all of the lights.”

Erin Oliver said, “I wanted to send in pictures of our Christmas light display. We are collecting food for the Out of the Garden project as well. Our address is 2606 Shady Lawn Drive Greensboro, NC 27408 and you are welcome to share the address or the cross-streets – Holden and Shady Lawn. My 5 year old son, Eli, and my husband, Gene, put up all of the lights.”

Unnamed

The big day is just around the corner, but it’s already looking a lot like Christmas in the Triad!

String lights are stretching across homes, inflatable Santas are popping up in yards and Christmas trees are beginning to appear in living rooms.

To get ready, we want to see your holiday light displays!

To submit a photo, click the “Submit Photo” button below, and include the town or city where you set up your lights.

Please only submit your photo once, and we appreciate your patience as the FOX8 team reviews all photos before adding them to our gallery.